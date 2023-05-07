MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Have you recently gotten engaged and you’re looking for that perfect place to say “I do?” Mobile offers many beautiful, historic venues to spend the best day of your life.

WKRG News 5 has compiled a list of 10 places to get married in Mobile.

The Ezell House

The Ezell House was built in 1847 and offers beautiful architecture. The space fits up to 500 guests and has 12 areas on the grounds. Prices range from $1,500 to $3,500 depending on the day.

Fort Conde Inn

In 1823, Fort Conde village was built in downtown Mobile. The historic venue sits up to 500 guests and offers multiple suites for the bridal party.

The Bragg-Mitchell Mansion

The Bragg-Mitchell Mansion is a favorite venue among locals. The mansion, built in 1855, offers parking for up to 100 vehicles and access to the mansion’s first floor, patio and grounds for eight hours.

Kalioka Stables

If you’re looking for a rustic-themed wedding look no further. Kalioka Stables offers two barns, which include an open breezeway stable and an air-conditioned indoor barn.

The Steeple

The Steeple is a repurposed church located in downtown Mobile. The Steeple was recently bought by Cottage Hill Baptist Church and is now one of their campuses.