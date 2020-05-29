5 honored for saving drowning teen in Citronelle

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Five people honored for saving a teen from drowning in Citronelle.

The three men and two women were given a certificate today for their brave actions.

Raydonis Cooley, Adonnis Packer, James Smith, Daphne Acree, and Miranda Cranmore saved Aundres Pollard from drowning.

The heroes and the young man they rescued were reunited at the ceremony.

