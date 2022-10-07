MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Co. deputies arrested five alleged drug traffickers during a two-week span.

In two separate cases, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested Aaron Welch and Delores Welch on Sept. 23 after a narcotics warrant was issued. On Oct. 5, deputies arrested Tony McLeod, Scott Hollingsworth and Cameron McLeod in the parking lot of Dreamland Skate Center in Tillman’s Corner after an attempted drug deal.

Everyone arrested in those cases are facing drug trafficking charges, according to Chief Deputy Paul Burch.

Burch held a conference Friday, Oct. 7 to discuss the recent arrests and drug seizures. Burch said the sheriff’s office is “aggressively addressing” the amount of drugs flowing into the community.

Deputies are focusing on fentanyl after Adrianna Taylor, 15, died from a fentanyl overdose in Semmes. Burch said fentanyl is having a negative impact on youth within Mobile County.

“We’ve tasked our narcotics investigation unit with being very aggressive in not necessarily not focusing on other drugs,” said Burch. “But putting fentanyl at the forefront.”

Deputies seized:

Four grams of fentanyl from Aaron Welch and Delores Welch

19 grams from Scott Hollingsworth, Cameron McLeod and Tony McLeod

Deputies have found a total of 23 grams of fentanyl, which may not sound like a lot, but Burch explains how a little bit of fentanyl can be extremely lethal.

“I mean, packet of sugar is usually a gram that can kill a large number of people,” said Burch.

News 5 spoke with a witness off camera who shared surveillance video of the arrests at the Dreamland Skate Center, and they tell News 5 that there was heavy police presence, and they have never seen anything like that before.

Burch urges those who know about fentanyl distribution to contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.