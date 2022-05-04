MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office released new information about a fugitive who was shot and killed by deputies in Prichard. MCSO also gave us a look at the large knife they say the fugitive lunged at deputies with just before deputies shot him down.

Kenneth Sikes was shot Tuesday, May 3 outside a trailer in Prichard. The MCSO Tactical Response Unit went to the trailer to serve Sikes a felony Fugitive warrant, according to a news release from the MCSO.

Sikes, who was featured in WKRG’s fugitive of the week, was wanted for violating the terms of his probation. Sikes was believed to be using meth after he served a 10-year-sentence for conspiracy to manufacture meth.

Sikes refused to leave the trailer. After two hours, deputies used tear gas to get him out. Sikes ran out of the trailer with a large kitchen knife. Before Sikes left the trailer, he said he “he would harm any and all of law enforcement who attempted to arrest him,” according to the release.

Deputies chased Sikes as he ran from the trailer. Deputies told Sikes to drop the knife, but he stopped and “lunged at deputies with the knife,” according to the release.

Five deputies fired their weapons. Sikes was shot and killed by deputies.

“He had made threats throughout the day [Monday] with family and friends that he was going to die at the hands of police officers and he was going to try and kill as many police officers as he could. It was an unfortunate ending,” said Captain Paul Burch, with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Captain Burch told WKRG News 5, that the sheriff’s office and US Marshals attempted to serve the warrant on Monday, too. A federal arrest warrant for Sikes was signed in November 2021.

“It is something we never want to happen, but if someone is wanted, or you have a wanted family member, just turn them in,” said Burch.

All of the deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.



The case will be presented to a Mobile County Grand Jury.

“We never want things to go that way, we ask a lot of law enforcement. They put their lives on the line for us every day they put that badge on. That said, there is a review process that will happen within the sheriff’s office, at the grand jury level as well as the federal level with the FBI,” said Keith Blackwood, the Chief Assistant District Attorney with the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office will release the names of the officers involved on Friday, May 6.