MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have made the 4th arrest in connection to the murder of an 11-year-old boy.

William Anderson Jr., 23, is now the most recent suspect who has been charged with the murder of 11-year-old Lequinten Morrissette.

The Mobile Police Department has arrested three other suspects regarding this case as well… all in the span of two months. Cameron Walker, 19, Tyrik Dubose, 21, and Anthony Shinn, 20, were all previously arrested in connection to this case. All four suspects are charged with felony murder, and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

Lequinten was shot and killed while standing near the door of his home on Duval Street in the RV Taylor Plaza on May 30th. This is Anderson’s first arrest in Mobile County. Anderson will appear in court this upcoming Wednesday for a bond hearing.