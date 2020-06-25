4th of July events around the Gulf Coast

NOTE: The Centers for Disease Control recommends social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19. Limiting face-to-face contact with others is the best way to reduce the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Social distancing, also called “physical distancing,” means keeping space between yourself and other people outside of your home. To practice social or physical distancing stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arms’ length) from other people.

MOBILE COUNTY

MOBILE: The City of Mobile has canceled their plans for a Fourth of July fireworks event. Mayor Sandy Stimpson tweeted out the news Thursday, June 25. He cites concerns about the potential spread of COVID-19. Mayor Stimpson says because of the rising number of cases and after consulting with health experts they determined the risk was too high.

DAUPHIN ISLAND: SickleFin Charters is sponsoring the 2020 Fourth of July Fireworks Show on Saturday, July 4, at 9 p.m. at the Public Beach next to DI School. The event, SickleFin’s Boomin’ Benefit, remains free to the public; however, a “FILL THE BOAT” campaign has been created to fill local food banks. Please bring a donation from 6-9 p.m. The show will be synced and choreographed to music.

CHICKASAW: The City of Chickasaw has made the hard decision of canceling its July 4th celebration due to health concerns regarding COVID-19. While adhering to the CDC and Alabama state guidelines, the City of Chickasaw feels a though it’s in the best interest of its residents, employees, as well as nearby communities to cancel the event altogether. The City of Chickasaw hopes to celebrate next year and tells everyone to stay safe.

NORTHWEST FLORIDA

NAVARRE BEACH: The Santa Rosa County Tourist Development Office will present an Independence Day fireworks show at 9 p.m. on July 4, at the end of the Navarre Beach Fishing Pier. The pyrotechnic demonstration will be held rain or shine. Residents and guests are reminded to allow plenty of time to find parking and remember to leave pets at home. For more information, call 850-981-8900.

FORT WALTON BEACH: The City of Fort Walton Beach will celebrate Independence Day at the Landing on Saturday, July 4, 2020, from 5-9 p.m. The event is free to the public and includes live music and a fireworks show. Because of COVID-19, this year’s event will not include vendors or other activities. Spectators of the concert and fireworks show should practice social distancing and other necessary precautions while gathering at the Landing, anywhere Downtown and around the City.

Live music will kick off at 5 p.m. with 3HG from Biloxi, Mississippi, followed by Black Eyed Blonde, a local favorite. The City’s fireworks show will begin at approximately 8:45 p.m. The City is partnering with Downtown FWB businesses for this annual celebration so look for announcements from these businesses about their July 4th events. The Landing is located at 139 Brooks Street SE in Downtown Fort Walton Beach. Contact the City of FWB Recreation Department at (850) 833-9576 for more information.

DESTIN: The City of Destin will host the 34th Annual Independence Day Fireworks Show on Saturday, July 4th, 2020. The fireworks show will begin promptly at 9 p.m. and can be seen over the Destin Harbor, East Pass. Spectators may tune in to Z96 (96.5 FM) for the simulcast music. Residents and visitors are highly encouraged to practice social distancing and other necessary precautions while gathering at the beaches, along the Destin Harbor and around the City of Destin. The city greatly appreciates the partnership with Compass Resorts and Z96 to make this event possible. In the event of inclement weather, the fireworks show will take place on Sunday, July 5th at 9 p.m.

PENSACOLA: The annual Independence Day celebration at Blue Wahoos Stadium will return in 2020 bigger than ever before with the addition of a Movie Night to complement the area’s largest fireworks show. In partnership with Hancock-Whitney Bank, Covenant Care, and Cat Country 98.7 FM, the team will show the American baseball classic film The Sandlot on the ballpark’s video board prior to a massive fireworks show on Saturday, July 4th. The movie is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM with fireworks following immediately after. Gates at the stadium will open at 5:30 PM. General admission tickets are now on sale for $10 at BlueWahoos.com and the stadium box office and include both the movie and fireworks. A limited number of tickets will be sold to ensure proper physical distancing can be safely maintained throughout the event, and guests are encouraged to secure their tickets in advance as a sell-out is anticipated. Guests will be welcome to sit in the stands at the ballpark to enjoy the movie and fireworks or on the field itself. Fans may bring blankets and pillows for their comfort, but chairs, strollers, and wagons are not permitted inside the ballpark. Concessions will be available throughout the stadium.

BALDWIN COUNTY

DAPHNE: Daphne’s annual fireworks display is Saturday, July 4, at 9 p.m. at Al Trione Sports Complex, 8600 Whispering Pines Road. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, there will be no activities, food booths or entertainment as in years past. Guests are encouraged to follow social distancing protocol by maintaining a consistent six-foot distance between persons from different households. The park will open at 8:15 p.m. and the fireworks display begins at 9 p.m. Please call 251-620-1000 with any additional questions.

FOLEY: OWA will be celebrating Independence Day early with a fireworks show at 8:45 p.m. on Friday, July 3, and again on Saturday, July 4. All guests should arrive at OWA via 1 of 4 main entrances. Upon arrival, OWA is prepared to require a health check in order to enter the property —this includes the admission-free streets of Downtown OWA, the Island, etc. Anyone with a temperature 100.0° F or higher will not be allowed inside OWA and asked to return to their vehicle, where they can still enjoy the beautiful colors of the firework show. Social distancing is required throughout OWA’s resort property in any location where people not in the same travel party can congregate closer than 6 feet apart.

SUMMERDALE: The Summerdale 4th of July Fireworks Celebration is Saturday, July 4, at 9 p.m. at

Pioneer Park in downtown Summerdale.

ORANGE BEACH: The Wharf Orange Beach is holding an Independence Day Celebration – A Socially Distant Event Saturday, July 4, beginning at 8:45 p.m. Admission is free. American flags and glow items to wave will be provided when the sun sets, and the palm trees will be lit up in a patriotic theme of red, white and blue! A SPECTRA Laser Light Experience will immediately follow the display. The Wharf is at 23101 Canal Road in Orange Beach.

FAIRHOPE: The City of Fairhope has canceled its annual Fourth of July Fireworks display this year on Saturday, July 4, at Fairhope Municipal Pier and park. The Baldwin Pops Concert has been canceled. For more information, call 251-929-1466.

GULF SHORES: After careful consideration of the potential health risks related to COVID-19, the City of Gulf Shores has canceled the 2020 Fourth of July fireworks. This difficult decision was made in accordance with the current Safer at Home Health Order issued by Governor Kay Ivey and after consulting with both local and state Fire Marshals. The City still plans to celebrate this historic day by flying American flags and lighting up the City in red, white and blue to honor our Nation’s birthday.

OTHER LOCAL CELEBRATIONS:

CHATOM: The Town of Chatom has canceled its July 4th events due to COVID-19 restrictions.

LATEST STORIES