MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department arrested a man who is believed to be involved in three murders.

Patrick Lewis, 21, was arrested by Mobile Police for the murders of Tony and Lelia Lewis, making him the fourth suspect in the case. The couple was found dead in their home after a housefire at Happy Hills on Feb. 17, 2021. Tony Lewis suffered several gunshot wounds, and Lelia Lewis was killed by the fire.

Lewis is also suspected of murdering Bryan Maynard, 21, who was shot in the Bel Air parking lot outside of DXL. Maynard was found by officers inside the passenger seat of a vehicle at Firestone. He was later taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Maynard was shot on Sept. 18, 2021.

Lewis was arrested for three counts of murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling, according to MPD.