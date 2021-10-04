4th annual Shrink the Divide aims to unify community

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Sunday evening, people gathered inside Redemption Church in Mobile for the 4th annual Shrink the Divide, an event aiming to shrink Mobile’s racial divide.

Rain or shine, the show went on. Weather cause this annual event to be moved inside Redemption Church, where the spirit filled the room.

3Circle Church pastor Micah Gaston said the overall goal of Shrink the Divide is to identify issues that keep races separate and find ways to help the people of Mobile unify.

“We believe it starts a lot with heart change with people. What does it mean to love one another well, and love your neighbor and really love your neighbor that’s different,” Gaston said. “Seek to understand them rather than making the snap judgments about people.”

With race inequality and discrimination still existing in our local community, Gaston believes addressing the issue of race will combat other issues in Mobile.

“Our goal is not to make people the same. It to understand one another and love one another

and build bridges to trust,” said Gaston. “Which we think is what grows the community because if you trust

one another and love one another then it’s much more difficult to seek to harm.”

Morgan Bradwell attended this year’s Shrink the Divide event, as she does every year. Bradwell says all it takes is being the change you want to see.

“If there are patterns generationally that were not happy with them, it’s our responsibility to work on that,” Bradwell said. “If I want my daughter to grow up in a world that’s different than the one I witnessed or my parents witnessed, then that’s on me.”

“Hopefully God will speak into their lives about what it means to shrink the divide in their church, in their personal life, and in their community,” Gaston said.