MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 46-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night while trying to cross I-10 west, Mobile police said.

Police said they found the man just before 9 p.m. Wednesday on the shoulder of I-10 near Rangeline Road before the Highway 90 exit.

The victim was one of two men trying to cross the highway when a vehicle in the westbound lanes hit him, killing him, according to officers.

Police are still investigating, but will identify the man after notifying his family.