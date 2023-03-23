MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Runners across Mobile are gearing up for the 45th annual Azalea Trail Run set for this weekend.

Azalea Trail Run packet pick-up, late registration and the ATR Expo opens to the public at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 24. The races will begin at 7:55 a.m. on Saturday, March 25.

Full Schedule

Friday, March 24

12:00 PM : Packet pick-up, late registration, and ATR Expo opens to public

: Packet pick-up, late registration, and ATR Expo opens to public 7:00 PM: Expo and Registration closes for the evening

Saturday, March 25

6:00 AM: Packet pick-up and ATR Expo opens

Packet pick-up and ATR Expo opens 7:55 AM: 10K Wheelchair Start

10K Wheelchair Start 8:00 AM: 10K Race Start

10K Race Start 8:15 AM: 5K Race Start

5K Race Start 9:30 AM: 2K Fun Run Start

According to the release, the 5K and 10K courses are USATF certified. All races start and finish in downtown Mobile. There will be water stations provided through out the courses.

Not allowed on the 5K and 10K races:

Strollers

Baby joggers

Rollerblades

Balls

Bicycles

Headphones

Earbuds

Pets

What you get after participating:

Short sleeved race shirts

Two day Health and Fitness Expo with merchandise and medical vendors

$3 discount at the Downtown Cajun Cook-off on March 25

Discounted tickets to Festival of Flowers

Prices:

Register here. Youth is for ages 15 and younger.