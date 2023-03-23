MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Runners across Mobile are gearing up for the 45th annual Azalea Trail Run set for this weekend.
Azalea Trail Run packet pick-up, late registration and the ATR Expo opens to the public at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 24. The races will begin at 7:55 a.m. on Saturday, March 25.
Full Schedule
Friday, March 24
- 12:00 PM: Packet pick-up, late registration, and ATR Expo opens to public
- 7:00 PM: Expo and Registration closes for the evening
Saturday, March 25
- 6:00 AM: Packet pick-up and ATR Expo opens
- 7:55 AM: 10K Wheelchair Start
- 8:00 AM: 10K Race Start
- 8:15 AM: 5K Race Start
- 9:30 AM: 2K Fun Run Start
According to the release, the 5K and 10K courses are USATF certified. All races start and finish in downtown Mobile. There will be water stations provided through out the courses.
Not allowed on the 5K and 10K races:
- Strollers
- Baby joggers
- Rollerblades
- Balls
- Bicycles
- Headphones
- Earbuds
- Pets
What you get after participating:
- Short sleeved race shirts
- Two day Health and Fitness Expo with merchandise and medical vendors
- $3 discount at the Downtown Cajun Cook-off on March 25
- Discounted tickets to Festival of Flowers
Prices:
Register here. Youth is for ages 15 and younger.
- Adult (10K or 5K): $30
- Adult (2K Fun Run): $25
- Youth (10K or 5K): $20
- Youth (2K Fun Run): $15