MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — An estimated 40 acres were burned in a bush fire Thursday, April 7 in Mobile County, according to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters with Mobile Fire-Rescue and Theodore Dawes Fire Rescue were on scene to help put the fire out. Responders with Alabama Forestry were also called to the scene where a trench was made to help put out the flames.

Alabama Forestry confirmed that some hotspots remained and estimated that between 60 and 70 acres were burned during the fire. MFRD estimates that about 40 acres were burned during the span of three hours.

The fire started around 2 p.m. in the woods near Hillcrest, Nevius and Three Notch Roads. The fire did not spread to residential or commercial areas, according to an Instagram post from the MFRD.