MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 4-year-old boy was shot outside a Mobile apartment complex Sunday night. Mobile Police found the victim at Springhill Hospital just before 9 p.m., Feb. 13.

The boy had been outside Seabreeze Apartments with his grandmother when they heard shots ring out, according to a news release. When they heard the gunshots, the pair fled inside. That’s when the grandmother realized the boy had been hit in the arm.

The news release did not give an update on the 4-year-old boy’s condition. Police said there is an active investigation into this shooting. WKRG News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.