BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 4-year-boy was taken to the emergency room after he nearly drowned near Gravine Island Monday afternoon, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA Marine Police were out on patrol when they were flagged down by a family. The 4-year-old boy “became unresponsive” while swimming near the island in Mobile-Tensaw Delta, according to ALEA.

Troopers took the child to a landing at Cliff’s landing near the crossroads community. The boy was awake and alert when EMS met him at the ramp.

The 4-year-old was later taken by EMS North Baldwin Infirmary in Bay Minette for “further medical treatment,” according to troopers.