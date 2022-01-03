4 shooting into vehicle incidents during New Years weekend, says Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Over the holiday weekend, the Mobile Police Department responded to four calls concerning shots fired into vehicles.

One of the four shootings occurred on Saturday, Jan. 1, while the other three occurred on Sunday, Jan. 2.

At 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, police said a man was sitting in his vehicle when an unknown subject in an unknown vehicle fired shots into the man’s vehicle. Officers found a bullet that had struck another unoccupied vehicle at the residence. The incident occurred on Marine Street near the Mobile Electrical Department.

On Sunday just after midnight, police found some unknown subjects had fired several shots into four of the victim’s vehicles and fled the scene. The shooting occurred on Rickarby Street near Christian’s Bible Teaching Church.

At about 11:10 a.m. on Sunday, police returned to Rickarby Street due to a call about a victim finding bullet holes in his vehicle. Officers determined that the victim heard several gunshots outside his residence earlier that morning.

WKRG reached out to the Mobile Police Department who said it is unknown at this time if the two incidents were related.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a call that a victim had found that his vehicle had been struck by bullets. When officers arrived they discovered that the vehicle had multiple gunshot holes. This occurred on Fairfield Street near Baumhauer Park.

No one was injured in any of the four shootings.