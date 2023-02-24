MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department arrested five people in four different traffic stops Thursday. Police said all five were found with a gun and drugs.

At around 12:38 a.m., officers pulled over Kendrell Davis and Jason Dunklin on Dauphin Island Parkway near I-10. Officers said they found drugs and gun inside the car. Davis and Dunklin were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and certain persons forbidden.

At 7:23 p.m. that same day, officers pulled over Santarrio Capell on Donald Street near St. Charles Avenue. Officers said they found drugs and a gun inside the car. Capell was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, failure to disclose a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

About an hour and half later at around 8:47 p.m., officers pulled over Jamarcus Ramsey on St. Charles Avenue near Dr. M.L. King Avenue. Officers said they found drugs and a gun inside the car. Ramsey was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, failure to disclose a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At around 10:28 p.m., officers pulled over Andorian Montgomery on Duval Street near I-10. Officers said they found drugs and a stolen gun inside the car. Montgomery was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and marijuana.