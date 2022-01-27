MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating four separate thefts, including three robberies and one burglary that happened Thursday night, Jan. 26.

At about 11:00 a.m., Mobile Police were called to Turtle Creek Apartments at 3400 Lloyds Lane for a report of a burglary. Investigators determined that the robbery happened after a man broke into the victim’s apartment. The man stole cash and several items before running from the scene.

At about 5:39 p.m., Mobile Police were called to their first robbery of the night. Officers were called to a Dollar General store on 2501 Government Blvd. for a report of a robbery. The robbery happened after two men walked into the stores in face coverings. One man held up a gun and demanded money from the cashier. Once they had the money the pair ran from the scene. One was wearing a grey hoodie and dark face covering while the other wore a read and black jacket with a white face covering.

The second robbery happened at about 9:16 p.m. at 758 Elevate apartments at Michael Street. Officers were called to complex for a robbery in progress. When officers arrived, they found a man who had broken into the building and removed a stove from one of the storage units. Christopher Seals, 37, was arrested and charged with Burglary 3rd degree.

Christopher Seals

The final robbery of the night happened before 1:34 p.m. Mobile Police were called to O’Reilly’s Auto Parts after one man hit by a car during a robbery. Officers arrested James Sartain Jr., 25, after he was spotted driving away from the scene near the 6100 block of Three Notch Road. Officers determined that the robbery happened after a man entered the stores, took several items and left without paying. The man then struck a customer while he was driving away from the scene.

James Sartain

James Sartain was arrested and charged for robbery first degree.