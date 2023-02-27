MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four teenagers accused of trying to open car doors were arrested after police said they found them with drugs and guns, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

According to the release, officers were called to the area of Conti Street and Franklin Street at 10 p.m. Sunday for “multiple teenagers attempting to pull on car doors.” Officers said they found the teenagers on St. Francis Street near Cedar Street.

When officers walked up to the teenagers, the teens ran and police chased them. Officers were able to catch all four of the 16- and 17-year-olds. Officers said they found the teens with drugs and two guns.

All four of the teenagers were taken to Strickland Youth Center.