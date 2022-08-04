MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends of Lequinten Morrissette filled the courtroom in purple and red shirts Thursday morning as three men charged in his murder faced a judge.

Tyrik Dubose, 21, Anthony Shinn, 20, and William Anderson Jr., 23, are all accused of opening fire back in May in the RV Taylor community that killed Morrissette, in his home.

The case of a fourth suspect, 19-year-old Cameron Walker, was previously bounded over to a grand jury.

Today, a Mobile Police detective testified Shinn admitted to shooting 10 times but said he was aiming at a car, not Morrissette’s home.

The other suspects say they were there but did not admit to firing any shots.

Witnesses say they saw a group of people including Dubose running to a Buick after more than 40 shots were fired into the home, according to the detective.

Prosecutors believe there was a fifth the shooter, who has yet to be arrested.

“What I hope is that in the future we can put an end to senseless gun violence in the community,” said Assistant District Attorney, Louis Walker. “That’s what the state wants and if going through and prosecuting vigorously is the only tool that we have to do that, then that’s what we’ll do.”

The suspects’ defense attorneys asked for the case to be dismissed.

The family’s opposition was noticeable as they made sounds of disapproval in the courtroom.

Dubose’s attorney says he wants his client to be given a fair trial.

“My client has been excluded as a shooter by forensic evidence, he’s given a voluntary statement that he was in that neighborhood despite the fact that the department has not actually interviewed the people at the residence that he was present at during the shooting ,” said Attorney Marcus Foxx. “We expect that defense will be made at the next level.”

After a lengthy back and forth between the defense and the state on whether there was enough evidence pointing to the suspects as the shooters in this case, Judge George Zoghby bound the cases over to a grand jury.