4 shot at Mobile bowling alley

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A shooter began firing inside a Mobile bowling alley Tuesday night, and when their target fled outside, the shooter followed, firing as they went.

Mobile Police said in a news release that four people were shot in the incident.

Police responded to a shots fired called to the AMF Bowling Company (4120 Government Blvd.) at 10:45 Tuesday night, where they found two women and two men with gunshot wounds.

During the investigation, police determined there was a fight between “an unknown female suspect” and at least one of the people shot.

Police said during the fight, the suspect pulled out a gun during and fired at one of the male victims inside the bowling alley. The victim fled outside the bowling alley, and the suspect followed, still firing.

Three gunshot victims were taken to a hospital with what police called “non-life-threatening injuries.” A fourth victim was taken by private vehicle to a hospital, also with “non-life-threatening injuries.”