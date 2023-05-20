MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A recent report from Stacker has named four local private high schools as some of the best in Alabama.

Private schools are often marketed as a better option to public schools. According to the report, private school students often outperform public school students on standardized testing. Studies show that private schools are not the primary drivers of success and that standardized testing is not an accurate representation of a student’s capabilities.

Private schools, however, are often able to give students more advantages and opportunities than public schools. One advantage to private schools is they typically offer smaller class sizes. This allows students to have a more individualized relationship with their teachers.

30 Alabama private schools made the list. Here’s how schools in the Mobile area rank on the list:

30. McGill-Toolen Catholic High School

Mobile

1,185 students enrolled

Niche grade: A-

14. Bayside Academy

Daphne

711 students enrolled

Niche grade: A

8. UMS-Wright Preparatory School

Mobile

1,150 students enrolled

Niche grade: A+

7. St. Paul’s Episcopal School