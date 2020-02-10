4 detained after chase in stolen car ends in Prichard

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four people were detained after allegedly leading police on a chase in a stolen car on Monday.
According to Mobile Police, officers spotted the stolen car on I-65 and tried to pull it over. Police said the driver kept going, ultimately losing control and crashing into a pole in Prichard.
The four people in the car tried to run away but were captured.
