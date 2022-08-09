UPDATE (10:50 a.m.): The Mobile Police Department has arrested one person for making the social media threat to Murphy and Baker High School and “unnamed elementary schools,” according to a Facebook post from Mobile County Public Schools.

According to the update, MCPSS and MPD worked closely overnight to make the arrest. The individual is not an MCPSS student and was “quickly identified and detained.” MCPSS said the person was “not an immediate threat this morning.”

“Yet out of an abundance of caution, the mentioned schools were notified, had law enforcement present and implemented safety protocols,” the post read.

The MCPSS wants to remind everyone that: “If you see something, say something,” to your school and/or local law enforcement. The school system takes all threats seriously and they will “find anyone who makes a threat and take appropriate action,” according to the post.

The post thanked MPD, MCPSS resource officers and the school principals and “those who alerted [them] to the situation.”

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Just four days after students in the Mobile County Public School System return to the classroom, two high schools and an elementary school have received threats of shootings.

A post was made on the popular social media app Snapchat that said Murphy High School and Baker High School were going to be “shot up.” The post also said the person would be going to an elementary school in the area.

Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have three juveniles detained for their involvement in the threats. Officers said once the investigation is complete they will determine what the charges against the juveniles will be.

“Protocols have been followed to increase safety at schools while the matter is investigated,” said Mobile Police officials. WKRG News 5 reached out to officials at MCPSS but have not heard back.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.