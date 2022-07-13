MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Four individuals were detained and charged with multiple crimes after a shootout involving two cars led to a police chase on foot Tuesday afternoon, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to Fleetwood Drive East and Pineway Drive South after reports of a possible shootout between two cars Tuesday, July 12. According to the release, officers located one of the cars and began chasing it when a pursuit began. The driver led police to Prichard’s jurisdiction before all four people in the car jumped out and began running away.

The officers detained all four subjects after “a short foot pursuit,” according to the release.

Officials with MPD charged 18-year-olds Carl Washington and Jhykez Adams along with two 17-year-olds. Both Washington and Adams were charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and attempting to elude. The two 17-year-olds were charged with attempting to elude and transported to Strickland Youth Center.

Earlier Wednesday morning, Mobile police responded to a similar situation. Four people in a car also jumped out after leading police on a chase. Three of the four were caught. The fourth person who jumped out of the car has not been found.