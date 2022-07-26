MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Health Department confirmed that four cases of Vibriosis have been found within Mobile County. According to health officials, three of the four people who have contracted Vibriosis have had open injuries that were exposed to the Gulf of Mexico waters.

Vibrio is a type of bacteria that lives in coastal waters and is mostly present between May and October when the water is warmer during the hotter months. Although Vibrio can enter the body through a break in the skin, it can also be contracted through eating contaminated seafood.

The Mobile County Health Department advised that in order to avoid Vibrio bacteria, you should do the following:

Avoid eating raw or undercooked shellfish and cooking foods to recommended temperatures

Avoid exposure of open wounds (including cuts and scrapes) to salt and brackish waters. If a person gets a cut while in the water, immediately wash the wound with soap and fresh water. If the wound shows any signs of infection (redness, pain, and/or swelling) or if the cut is deep, seek medical attention immediately.

Four cases were reported to the health department during the entirety of 2021.