DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The U.S. Coast Guard said an Alabama Marine Resource boatcrew joined Coast Guard units from New Orleans and Dauphin Island to rescue four boaters after their boat began to take on water near Dauphin Island on Sunday.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders got the call at 5:17 a.m. Sunday from a 90-foot commercial fishing boat, Lady Lily. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans launched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island launched a 45-foot Response Boat.

The Lady Lily had run aground in waters too shallow for the Response Boat to reach, but the Jayhawk was able to airlift the boaters. The first boater taken was brought to Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile for emergency medical services. On a second trip, the Jayhawk rescue swimmer and the Alabama Marine Resource boatcrew helped move the remaining three boaters to the Dauphin Island boatcrew. Those three were brought to Station Dauphin Island for medical services.

The Coast Guard said all four boaters were in stable condition.

“The Coast Guard and our local partner agencies quickly responded, and in working together, completed another successful search and rescue case,” said Ensign Moriya French, Coast Guard Sector Mobile, command duty officer, in a news release. “As a reminder, please continue to practice safe boating, always wear a personal flotation device, and have a means of radio and telephone communications when on the water.”