MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four assaults were reported throughout the day on Sunday between the hours of 1 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

The Grounds:

On Sunday at about 1 a.m., police were called to The Greater Gulf State Fairgrounds due to one person being shot. A woman was attending a Yo Gotti concert whenever she was hit in the back with a bullet. She was taken to the hospital but did not have life-threatening injuries. This is an active investigation.

Bear Fork Road:

At 4 p.m. on Sunday, Mobile police responded to Mobile Infirmary due to two people coming in with gunshot wounds. According to the victims, they were traveling near Moffett Road and Bear Fork Road when an unknown person started shooting into their vehicle. The victims were both taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle and did not suffer from life-threatening injuries. Police say this is an active investigation.

Seminole Street:

Mobile police officers were called to the 200 block of Seminole Street, near Old Government Street, due to a domestic dispute. The victim and her boyfriend allegedly were involved in a physical altercation, which involved the subject hitting her with his hand and attempting to strangle her. Jason Tackett, 35, was arrested.

Wagner Street:

Right before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday night, police were called to University Hospital because a man showed up who had been shot. When police arrived, the victim said he was at the 2100 block of Wagner Street when he hit another vehicle and attempted to leave the scene. As the victim tried to flee the scene, the subject then got out of his vehicle and started shooting into the victim’s vehicle. The victim then left the scene and went to University Hospital by a personal vehicle. This is an active investigation.