MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested four men, one of whom was already being investigated for drug distribution, after MCSO Narcotics and Special Ops deputies searched three cars at a Mobile shooting range and found a stash of drugs, cash and guns, according to a MCSO news release.

MCSO Narcotics and Special Opps Deputies were at a shooting range on Cody Road where an anonymous tipster said Tuyen Nhut Huynh, who was already under investigation, would be there. At the range, deputies saw Huynh put a black bag into a car with two people in it. Deputies stopped the car when it pulled out of the parking lot. That’s when they found the drugs, cash and guns.

Drugs, cash and guns recovered

Daniel Dinh Dang, 9/19/97

Dekari Kelis Hart, 12/16/02

Eric Lopez, 05/05/00

Marijuana recovered on a scale

Packaged marijuana

Gun concealed in a bag

Pistol recovered

Deputies found:

Five loaded pistols

A pound of individually packaged marijuana

About $4,700 in cash

Two packages of THC candy bars

Two men in that car — Dekari Kelis Hart and Daniel Dinh Dang — were both arrested.

Deputies also searched Huynh’s car, still at the shooting range. They found marijuana, empty baggies and scales. Huynh was arrested.

While deputies searched Huynh’s vehicle, another vehicle driven by Eric Lopez pulled into the parking lot. When Lopez got out, deputies smelled marijuana and searched the vehicle. Inside, they found a loaded pistol and marijuana.

Dang and Lopez both had pistol permits. As a result of the arrest, those permits will be revoked.