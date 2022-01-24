4 arrested, drove past crime scene with stolen goods: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four people were arrested after Mobile Police said they robbed a home, loaded the loot on a trailer, and drove by the scene while police investigated.

On Jan. 23, Mobile Police were called to the 7500 block of Old Shell Road for a report of a burglary in progress. Officers were told that several people were seen running from the victim’s home. 

When officers were investigating, they spotted a vehicle pulling a trailer drive past the victim’s house with some of the stolen items on the trailer. Police then stopped the vehicle and arrested the four people inside.  

Officers also found more of the victim’s items at another location at Perry Avenue and 4th Street. 

Michael Nickerson, 55, Kevin Nickerson, 54, Joseph Nettles, 39, and Donna Morrow, 61, were arrested.

