MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested four people at a vigil held for the Cottage Hill double homicide victims. Police responded to the vigil after shots were fired. The vigil was being held for two victims who had been gunned down on March 18.

Chief Paul Prine confirmed the vigil began at 6 p.m. when around 7:30 p.m. shots were fired. MPD says when the officer arrived on the scene he noticed an unknown individual shooting at another unknown individual. The officer attempted to intervene in the threat when he fired his weapon. MPD confirms that no one was injured.

The four men arrested along with their charges are listed as follows:

Tymetrick James, 20, Attempt to Elude and Failure to Obey

Jonas Dillard, 20, Receiving Stolen Property and No Pistol Permit

Artez Williams, 20, No Pistol Permit, two counts of Theft of Property, and Warrants

Zeveon Thames, 24, No Pistol Permit, Posession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana

MPD says they recovered several firearms, two of which had been stolen.

None of the four arrested are charged with the shooting at the vigil.