MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Gas prices in Alabama on Tuesday rose to an average of $3.981 per gallon, according to AAA, higher than Monday’s record of $3.939 per gallon. Mobile County’s average gas prices were lower than the rest of Alabama, at $3.957 per gallon.

Still, those prices are far ahead of Alabama’s low gas prices of $2.966 per gallon recorded in early January 2022.

Gasbuddy.com lists user-updated prices for several stations in Mobile, including a chevron station on Springhill Ave. charging $4.69 for premium.

Are you willing to pay that much for gas? We’re asking on the WKRG News 5 Twitter page:

$4.69 for gas in Mobile, Ala. — Are you willing to pay that much as prices continue to soar?



As prices continue to rise, we pulled some tips from the American Automobile Association (AAA) about how you can save money on fuel.

AAA tips to save money on fuel:

Bad driving isn’t just unsafe. It’s expensive. Studies have repeatedly shown that personal driving habits are the single biggest factor that affects vehicle fuel consumption. Adopting new and improved driving behaviors can contribute to significant savings at the gas pump. Here are some simple ways drivers can improve fuel efficiency: