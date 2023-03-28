MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A third person has been arrested for the murder of a man on Heron Drive on March 1, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Sincere Jadakiss Payne, 21, was arrested on March 28 for the murder of Michael E. Carmichael, 50. He is charged with murder and robbery.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Heron Drive on March 1 after a report of shots fired. When officers arrived they found Carmichael lying on the road with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

On March 16, Terry Raine, 18, and a 17-year-old girl were identified as suspects in the murder and were arrested, according to the release. Raine and the girl were charged with first-degree robbery and murder.