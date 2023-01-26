MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a third suspect Thursday afternoon who was allegedly involved in the I-65 Walmart shooting in December 2022.

Jimaurice Pierce will be charged with attempted murder and assault, according to a release.

On December 27, officers were called to the Walmart Supercenter on I-65 Service Road South for shots fired. Through an investigation, police said two separate groups were involved. One group was at the self-checkout line when the other group walked into the store and started firing.

Police said one person from each group fired shots.

Three people have now been arrested in connection to this shooting. Karmelo Derks was booked into Metro Jail on Dec. 30. Darrius Rowser, who was also connected to the Paparazzi Nightclub shooting and Dukes Avenue home invasion, was arrested on Jan. 4.

On Jan. 6, a Mobile judge granted a prosecutor’s request to temporarily deny bond for Rowswer under Aniah’s Law.