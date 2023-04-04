The video above is from the Dec. 21, 2022 newscasts.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they made a third arrest in connection to a December 2022 shooting and carjacking at a Circle K in Theodore, according to an updated press release.

Present Kent, 18, was arrested and charged with assault and robbery (carjacking) on Tuesday, April 4.

Elijah Beverly, 20, was arrested on Jan. 3, 2023 and a 17-year-old male teen was arrested on Jan. 5, 2023.

Officers were call to the Circle K on Rangeline Road early Wednesday, Dec. 21 morning for one shot. Police said an unknown man shot the victim.

The victim told officers he was attempting to leave a gas station near Theodore Dawes Road, when, allegedly, some men walked up to his car and asked for a ride. According to the victim, at some point during the ride, one of the men then shot the victim and left the scene in the victim’s vehicle.