MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A third person has been arrested in the death of a 14-year-old girl who was shot and killed in May, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Archie Petite, 36, was identified by Mobile Police and will be charged with capital murder.

On May 31, 2022, Mobile police were called to Michael Donald Avenue due to receiving reports of shots being fired. When officers arrived, they found Ciara Jackson, 14, inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Previously, Mobile police arrested a 16-year-old boy along with Lamonyae Forrest, 18, on June 1. They were both charged with capital murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.