MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A third man has been arrested in a triple shooting that took place on Duval Street on Oct. 10, according to the Mobile Police Department.

De’queris Burke, 20, was arrested Thursday in connection with the shooting. On Tuesday, Lamarcus Boggs, 19, and LaShaun Knight, 20, were arrested, according to police.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Duval Street at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 10 for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found two male teenagers and a female teenager with gunshot wounds.

The two males, ages 15 and 18, were taken to the hospital but did not have life-threatening injuries. The female, a 16-year-old, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

All three men face three counts of first-degree assault and four counts of first-degree attempted assault.

