LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) -- "It ain't no accident. There is no way possible it was an accident." Angry doesn't begin to describe how Mandy Ganey feels after the loss of her son. "It was daylight and he could have seen my son on the bicycle, both of them. He was not paying attention and he didn't care."

20-year-old Andy A.J. Ganey was struck from behind Wednesday night by a 2002 Chevy Tahoe as he and a friend pedaled along County Road 64. Authorities identified 40-year-old Jason Hardy as the driver and charged him with homicide by vehicle. Investigators say he did not give Ganey the three-foot buffer required by law.