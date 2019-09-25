Power restored after transformer explosion in downtown Mobile

UPDATE: 9:29AM– Beth Thomas with Alabama Power says the power has been restored in downtown. A failed switch gear underneath the new federal courthouse caused the loud noise.

Alabama Power says they are working to make long-term repairs in the area this week.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Alabama Power says there are 300 power outages in Downtown Mobile. According to a spokesperson from Alabama Power, it happened after a transformer blew Wednesday morning.

Government Plaza has been evacuated and there are no reported injuries.

News 5 is working to get more details.