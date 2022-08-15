MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Housing Authority announced in a release Monday, Aug. 13 that over 300 families received a Housing Choice Voucher termination notice.

According to officials, the MHA attempted to contact the families for several months in order to notify them that their annual certification needed to be renewed. Residents were given four notices, according to the MHA. The certification confirms eligibility for continued assistance.

Recertification is necessary to keep Mobile Housing Authority’s Housing Choice Voucher Program in compliance with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Mobile Housing Authority

The termination will be effective on Aug. 31 and payment to landlords will stop on Sept. 1. After Aug. 31. Participants in the voucher program will have 10 days to request an informal hearing.