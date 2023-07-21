MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 3-year-old boy who Mobile Police said was not “secured by a seatbelt” was injured when his father, fleeing a traffic stop, crashed into a tree on Springhill Avenue Thursday evening, according to a department news release.

Curtis Shamburger, 33, was arrested. The child was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said officers tried to stop Shamburger on St. Stephens Road near Congress Street at about 5:30 p.m. Police said Shamburger did not stop and officers pursued the vehicle he was driving to Springhill. That’s where police said Shamburger lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.

Police said they found marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.