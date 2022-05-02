MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a fight where three people were cut at Elizabeth Court Apartments, including a 17-year-old girl.

Officers were called to the complex at Espejo Street Saturday, April 30, at about 8:23 p.m. after several people were reported to be stabbed. Officers determined that three women were cut after they got into a fight with another woman.

The woman pulled out a knife and cut the three women. The group was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department. The victims were ages 17, 22 and 40. The victims also knew their attacker, according to the release.