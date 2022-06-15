Mobile Police arrested seven during the 3-week Operation Crack Down, found guns, cash and drugs — WKRG

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police, working to reduce violence in the city, invited WKRG News 5 to join them as they pursued a three-week drug operation in the Campgrounds community. WKRG News 5 went out three times with Mobile Police as police executed search warrants police said has seen a rise in crime.

10 search warrants were served over the three-week Operation Crack Down in the areas of Lola, Ann, Clay, and Gaston Streets. Captain Jonathan Lee with the special investigations section of the MPD said crack cocaine is the main target.

“In this particular operation, they are primarily dealing in crack cocaine, which is usually associated with more violence,” Lee said.

It’s all part of the hot spot policing Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine has increased since taking office in October.

“We look at crime, we look at the hot spot, the data, we also get complaints of drug activity of people in the neighborhood. We do surveillance, we do undercover drug buys, we do these things, we identify the houses that are selling drugs. We develop probable cause for search warrants, then we obtain drugs from the houses, and weapons as you saw,” said Captain Lee.

Seven of their targets were arrested, and all are facing unlawful distribution of controlled substance charges. Seven other people were arrested for possession or other warrants.

As part of the investigation, police also issued a temporary restraining order, or TRO, for a home on Lola Street.

“We developed probable cause over time that this house is a nuisance to the community, there’s drug activity there,” said Lee. “We’ve made notice to the owner, to the resident of the house, warning them. In this particular house, this house was TRO’d in the past. We do a temporary restraining order. We conduct a search warrant and board up the house. And now it will go to the civil side, our ultimate goal was not necessarily to seize property, but to get the owners of those residences to comply and not have people in there selling drugs, so the community is safer.”

Mobile police seized five grams of crack cocaine, 23 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of Marijuana, 37 ounces of codeine syrup, suboxone, $7,644, 16 boxes of AK-47 ammunition, and seven firearms, one of them stolen.

“When officers are able to seize weapons off the street, we are able to connect these guns to shootings and to other crimes,” said Captain Lee.

ARRESTS MADE:

Tony Jones, 51

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Sean Oliver, 33

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Possession Controlled Substance

Unlawful Promotion of Prison Contraband

Quinton McMillian, 29

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Possession of Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jamal Marshall, 29

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Frederick Nelson, 25

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Harassing Communications (warrant)

Derrick Rush, 47

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bruce Jackson, 27

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Darius White, 34

Possession of Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Domestic Violence 3rd Degree (warrant)

Tarine Woods, 29

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Edward Beckham, 77

Possession Controlled Substance

Speeding (warrant)

Murle Robinson, 60

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Keith Rodgers, 50

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Sarah Caruso, 52

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Marilyn Taylor, 58

Run Red Light (Warrant)

No Driver License (Warrant)

No Driver License (Warrant)

Open Container (Warrant)

Mobile police are still looking for six people with active warrants for their arrest:

Jaland Bell, 20

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Attempting to Elude

Discharge Gun Occupied or Unoccupied Bldg/Vehicle

Isaac Coleman, 36

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Jerry Carter, 37

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Jerry Marks, 26

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Montese Harris, 41

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Rodney English Jr., 25

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance