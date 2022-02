MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — First responders are on scene of a crash involving three vehicles on I-65 near Cottage Hill Road.

Firefighters with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department and two ambulances are on scene working to help those affected by the crash. Currently, their injuries are unknown, according to MFRD.

WKRG News 5 will continue to update you as the story develops.