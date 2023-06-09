MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An 11, 14 and 15-year-old were transported to Strickland Youth Center Thursday afternoon after they allegedly stole a car and crashed it, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Police said they were called to the 7000 block of Schillinger for a report of three people “tampering with door handles” at around 1:52 p.m.

Police said the three got into an unlocked, running car and crashed into another parked car “while trying to escape.” The car “became inoperable” and the three teens ran into the woods.

Officers searched the area and located them. They are charged with theft of property, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and giving false identification to law enforcement.