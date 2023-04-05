MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested three teens after they received a “shots fired” call in Medal of Honor Park early Tuesday morning and were found with prescription drugs and a gun, according to a release.

A 16-year-old male, a 15-year-old male and a 14-year-old male were charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, reckless endangerment, illegal possession of prescription medication and criminal mischief. All three were transported to Strickland Youth Center.

Police were called to Medal of Honor Park at around 3:59 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4. When they arrived, they found a car that “fit the description that the subjects were occupying exiting the parking lot.”

During a traffic stop, officers searched the car and found a gun and prescription dugs.