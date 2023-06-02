MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three teens were arrested Thursday night after they were caught with stolen guns, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department. Police said one of the teens pointed a gun toward an officer during a chase.

The three teens are all 15-years-old and were transported to Strickland Youth Center. They are charged with certain person forbidden, receiving stolen property, menacing, attempt to elude, resisting arrest and physical tampering.

Officers were called to Seabreeze and Cresthaven Road for the three teens carrying guns at around 8 p.m. Officers approached them and they ran. During the chase, one of the teens pointed a gun at one of the officers.

All three were apprehended and the officers found two guns, which were reported stolen.