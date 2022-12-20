MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their officers have arrested three teenagers after they were seen trying to break into cars at Inverness Lakes Apartments.

According to officers, when they arrived at the apartment complex witnesses told them they had seen three males that they didn’t know pulling on car door handles. Officers searched the area and found the car that the three teenagers were in at Hillcrest and Cottage Hill Road.

The teenagers were detained and officers found multiple cell phones and identifications belonging to other people in the car. Major Nicholas, 18, was taken to Mobile Metro Jail, while two 17-year-olds were taken to Strickland Youth Center. Officers said this is an ongoing investigation.