UPDATE (4:45 p.m.): All suspects in Cailee Knight’s shooting death have been denied bond, News 5 has learned.

Previous story:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three suspects in the shooting death of 9-year-old Cailee Knight were in court Friday for an Aniah’s Law hearing.

A Mobile Police Department detective testified in court about what they believe happened the night of the shooting.

Investigators said they believe Arieal Rapheal Curry, 22, was the driver of the car involved. It is believed that Darius Janoski Lucky Jr., 18, fired an AR-15, and Tyrone Deairus Williams, 19, fired a 9-mm Glock.

Cailee was asleep on the couch in her home on Rhett Drive when the shooting happened. Other children were also in the home at the time of the shooting, including a 12-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl.

It is believed that Cailee’s 16-year-old brother was the intended target of the shooting.

The detective testified in court that the attack possibly stemmed from the 16-year-old stealing a gun that belonged to Williams in November. The gun was later returned to Williams; however, the two sides continued to feud over their gang ties.

Williams and Curry were arrested on Dec. 7 for Cailee’s murder. Lucky was arrested on Dec. 11.

Aniah’s Law allows judges to deny bond to violent crime offenders to keep them off the streets and prevent them from committing other crimes. The violent offenses include charges like murder, kidnapping and rape.

