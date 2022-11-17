MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three south Alabama organizations were selected to receive grant funding this holiday season from All In Credit Union.. The three local organizations are part of 16 organizations receiving $225,633 in funding.

Dauphin Island Sea Lab will receive $20,000 to bring the sea lab experience to Alabama schools. Penelope House will get $14,536 for bedroom furniture. Love All Pantry will get $10,000 for kitchen upgrades.

“When we made the decision to create a grant program, one of our objectives was to provide funds to organizations whose dreams exceeded their existing capital,” said All In Credit Union President and CEO Bobby Mitchell in a news release. “Through a rigorous application and interview process, the 16 organizations who were selected displayed a compelling case to be chosen as one of our grant recipients.”

$200,000 of the total grant funding comes from the All In Credit Union Board of Directors. The Helping Hands Foundation will provide an additional $25,633.

Dauphin Island Sea Lab, located on Dauphin Island off the south Alabama coast in Mobile County, was founded in 1971 by the Alabama legislature to provide marine biology programs to the state’s colleges and universities. Open to the public, the Sea Lab now provides educational programming for K through 12 grades, plus professional development.

Penelope House in Mobile offers services and refuge for victims of intimate partner violence and their children. Victims can find shelter, court advocacy, children’s programs, victim support groups and community education.

Love All Pantry in Mobile feeds more than 650 families a week thanks to a broad range of community sponsors. Love All Pantry is open to anyone in need.