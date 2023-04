MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three people were shot at about 9:30 Thursday night on St. Stephens Road, Mobile Police confirmed to WKRG News 5.

Police also blocked off a portion of St. Stephens Road around Pleasant Avenue while they investigate.

Police said they would offer additional information about the shooting on Friday.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will continue to update this story on air and online as we learn more.