MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three men were shot and one of those men died after a shooting on Overlook Road Saturday night, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

Police said when they arrived at the Quick Stop Food Mart they found Willie Thomas Jr., 19, lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police also found another 19-year-old in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. That man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were at the hospital with the 19-year-old when a 20-year-old man was dropped off with a gunshot wound that was also not life-threatening.

The original call to the police came in from someone who was passing by the gas station when the shooting occurred. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. Police said this is an ongoing investigation. As far as we know, no arrests have been made.